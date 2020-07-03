Rahul Bhat heaps praise on Alia Bhatt amidst nepotism debate; clarifies he is not her brother

The untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput has led to an intense debate on nepotism in Bollywood. Celebrities who belong to film families are being trolled and criticized by netizens in the name of nepotism. Alia Bhatt, who is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan has also been on the receiving end of trolls.

Meanwhile, actor Rahul Bhat who took to Twitter to heap praise on Alia Bhatt is now being targeted by netizens. While calling Alia a brilliant actress, Rahul wrote, "f u call @aliaa08 a product of #Nepotism then you are harming the entire debate.She is a brilliant ,gifted actor,she is here because she is capable of Carrying a film on her shoulders Ps- I ain’t her brother so don’t tag me nonsense without verifying who it is u r referring to.”

If u call @aliaa08 a product of #Nepotism then you are harming the entire debate.She is a brilliant ,gifted actor,she is here because she is capable of Carrying a film on her shoulders

Ps- I ain’t her brother so don’t tag me nonsense without verifying who it is u r referring to

— Rahul Bhat (@RahulBhatActor) July 2, 2020

Rahul Bhat clarified that he is not related to Alia Bhatt as trolls were targeting him for supporting his family members. (Rahul Bhatt is the son of Mahesh Bhatt and Kiran Bhatt and brother of Pooja Bhatt, not Rahul Bhat.)

However, netizens had mixed reaction to his tweet. A user tweeted, “Hahaha want a role in her father’s movie we understand Smiling face with open mouth..she ain’t that great actress,” the actor shut the troll saying, “NO , I really don’t like movies that her father makes lately , ab bolo ?”

NO , I really don’t like movies that her father makes lately , ab bolo ? https://t.co/oisdIBkmDY

— Rahul Bhat (@RahulBhatActor) July 3, 2020

Meanwhile, Rahul Bhat made his film debut with Yeh Mohabbat Hai and also starred in Nayee Padosan and Ugly. He was last seen in the film Section 375.

