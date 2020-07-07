Tiger Shroff talks about nepotism; says there is an added pressure of being a star’s son 

The untimely demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has revived the discussion on nepotism in Bollywood. Actor Tiger Shroff, who is the son of Jackie Shroff said that while it is easier for those from the film industry than the outsider to grab the initial attention, the expectations from them add more pressure.

Speaking to a news agency, Tiger said that there is an added pressure of being a star's son. He said that people think it is easy for them. However, the actor also feels that a little attention helps. He agrees that it is easier for people from the film industry but it is double the effort to make it on our own. He also said that he has managed to get out of father's shadow.

Tiger said that his father, who has been a part of the industry for 30 year has been protecting him from the highs and lows of the industry from a very young age. However, now that he is out in the open, he said that he has become an open target.

Meanwhile, on the work front Tiger Shroff was last seen in the film Baaghi 3 which released a few weeks before the nationwide lockdown. The actor will next be seen in the film titled Rambho.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War to be the first Indian film to release in Japan post Covid-19 lockdown?

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results