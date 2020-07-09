Taapsee Pannu starrer Looop Lapeta might become the first film to be COVID-19 insured

Taapsee Pannu’s next, Looop Lapeta, is the Indian adaptation of Tom Tywer’s 1998 German hit, Run Lola Run. The film stars Tahir Raj Bhasin as the male protagonist. There are reports that the producers, Atul Kasbekar and Tanujj Garg are in talks with their legal advisors to get COVID-19 insurance in place for the crew. Looop Lapeta could easily become one of the first films to acquire COVID-19 insurance.

Speaking about it, Atul Kasbekar said that they are in talks with a legal expert, Anand Desai. He further explained that COVID-19 insurance will be just like accident insurance. In case a crew member tests positive for Coronavirus, there’s a chance that everyone will have to be quarantined. So, with insurance in place, the producers will be able to recover the losses faced during the time and days lost. Atul and Tanujj are currently working on the draft of the insurance and are hoping that things fall in place soon.

The team will continue the shoot post-monsoon since it’s an outdoorsy film and they cannot take that risk. The film has already been shot in Mumbai and Goa and with the shoot continuing after monsoon, the makers are looking to resume it post-Diwali.

