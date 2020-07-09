Nana Patekar to play the role of spymaster Rameshwar Nath Kao in the web series and film made by Firoz Nadiadwala 

Film producer Firoz Nadiadwala is making a web series and a feature film on the life of legendary spymaster Rameshwar Nath Kao. Kao is the founder of India's external intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).
Talking to a news agency, Nadiadwala said that they have been working on the project for five years and that they are first making it as a web series with 20 episodes. The producer confirmed that Nana Patekar will be playing the titular role and the rest of the cast and crew is being finalised. The cast will be the same for both the web series and the film.
ALSO READ: Nana Patekar visits Sushant Singh Rajput’s Patna home to meet his family
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply