Disha Patani becomes the new face of Fossil watches along with Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan has been the face of Fossil watches for quite a long time and the ads have captured him in his quirky and enthusiastic element. Now that the shoots have resumed with utmost precautions, Varun Dhawan has found a new partner in Disha Patani as his co-ambassador for the popular watch brand.

Disha Patani and Varun Dhawan took to their Instagram to share a picture of themselves posing for the watches, this announcing the first time they will be working together. Showing off their classy and cool watches, Varun Dhawan welcomed Disha Patani to the Fossil family and she is clearly elated to be a part of it. Prior to Disha Patani, Fatima Sana Shaikh has also been the brand’s ambassador.

Take a look at Disha and Varun’s post.

View this post on Instagram

A new journey in #FossilStyle with @varundvn @fossil.in LOVE ???? #FossilIndia

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jul 9, 2020 at 10:29pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

Hey @dishapatani ???? welcome to the @fossil.in family. #varunxdisha #fossilxvarun #fossilindia

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Jul 9, 2020 at 10:37pm PDT

On the work front, Disha Patani awaits the release of Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai while Varun Dhawan awaits Coolie No. 1.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan thanks WWE wrestler Undertaker for all the memories

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results