Parth Samthaan’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-stars, Pooja Banerjee, Shubhavi Choksey, Karan Patel to undergo tests for COVID-19

Yesterday, in an unfortunate turn of events, Parth Samthaan of Kasautii Zindagii Kay was tested positive for Coronavirus. The shoot for the show has been stopped for now while the BMC has ensured sanitization on set. The crew members have been advised to undergo tests since there’s a high risk of transfer of this disease. His costars, Shubhavi Choksey, Pooja Banerjee, and Karan Patel have decided to undergo the required tests.
However, when the news broke out, Pooja Banerjee and Shubhavi Choksey were present on the set and were asked to stay back and wait for the BMC officials to conduct the test. Karan Patel had not undergone the test since he did not shoot his scenes with Parth and had not visited the sets in the last 3 days. But, a statement from his PR said that he will be undergoing the swab test.
