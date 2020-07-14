Saif Ali Khan missing from Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara trailer, Saif says it’s okay

The trailer of debutant director Mukesh Chhabra’s Dil Bechara has gone viral for only one reason. It is Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film and therefore an emotional treat for his fans.
So where does this emotional response to a farewell performance leave the others in the cast? In a not very comfortable position, I am afraid. Saif Ali Khan who features in the cast is nowhere to seen in the trailer.
