Saif Ali Khan missing from Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara trailer, Saif says it’s okay

The trailer of debutant director Mukesh Chhabra’s Dil Bechara has gone viral for only one reason. It is Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film and therefore an emotional treat for his fans.

So where does this emotional response to a farewell performance leave the others in the cast? In a not very comfortable position, I am afraid. Saif Ali Khan who features in the cast is nowhere to seen in the trailer.

And Saif isn’t complaining. Says Saif, “It’s a cameo. I am happy they didn’t advertise it.” Not that he has a choice in the matter. The nation is swept into a Sushant wave. And Saif has no option but to ride those waves.

Also Read: After Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, Saif Ali Khan says pretending to care is the ultimate hypocrisy

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results