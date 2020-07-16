Hina Khan gives a befitting reply to a troll who asks her to post quality content

The actors come across a lot of trolling and bullying on social media and most days they choose to ignore it. On some days, they can’t help but take a stand for themselves and give it right back to these trolls. Hina Khan has been posting a lot of fitness videos and has been making the most of her time during the lockdown. When one of the trolls asked her to post some quality content rather than posting gym videos alone, she couldn’t help but school him.

She took to her Twitter to write, “My dear, You have a right to your views but please note and understand that my choices are mine and mine alone. If you like it you may appreciate it. But my workout videos inspire millions.. so tht too is a quality content..may b not for you.. Appreciate your love though❤️”. Hina Khan has never been the one to tolerate trolls, one of the major reasons why her fans are in awe of her.

Take a look at her tweet.

My dear,

You have a right to your views but please note and understand that my choices are mine and mine alone.

If you like it you may appreciate it. But my workout videos inspire millions.. so tht too is a quality content..may b not for you.. Appreciate your love though❤️ https://t.co/BF0mWyGQvi

— Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) July 13, 2020

