Bigg Boss 14 contestants should Not have an international travel history this year

Ever since the news of Bigg Boss 14 launching soon came out, the social media has been flooded with the possible contestant list and other aspects of the reality show. The previous season was a massive hit among the audience and filled with drama, love stories, and unsolved traumas, the show has managed to still be in the news, months after going off-air. With the next season already lined up, there were a lot of questions about the technicalities were asked due to the current scenario.

Salman Khan is said to record the promo for the show from his farmhouse in Panvel where he’s currently living due to the lockdown. Apart from that, the potential contestants have been auditioning online and a few names from the industry have been rumoured to be a part of it while the others clarified that it is untrue. As for the finalized contestants, they should not have a travel history in the past year given the threat of Coronavirus lingering and the number of cases increasing on a daily basis.

The show is expected to go on air in September.

