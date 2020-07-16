Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif: Revisiting her 10 Hot pictures that prove she is an absolute diva

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif who turns a year older today has been winning the hearts of the audience for over a decade. The actress is known to put in efforts in everything she does and likes to do it perfectly. And social media has been no different for her.

Katrina Kaif joined Instagram three years ago and today has a family of more than 40 million people on the gram. Apart from using the platform to promote her projects, the actress also uses the platform to give a glimpse into her life off the screen.

On the occasion of her birthday, here's revisiting 10 of her stunning images she has shared on Instagram that have set the temperatures soaring on the internet:

View this post on Instagram

Thank you @mariotestino for the wonderful experience of shooting for the legendary #TowelSeries … You must come see us again soon . Here u go @anaitashroffadajania????

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Apr 27, 2017 at 11:21pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

Sunny days , sunny places #ilovesummer

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on May 1, 2017 at 10:08pm PDT

View this post on Instagram

on set …… #tigerzindahai @biancahartkopf @zahirabbaskhan

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Aug 5, 2017 at 7:00am PDT

View this post on Instagram

Can I be in #gameofthrones pleeeeeasseee… #ilovejonsnow #pleasetakemeintheshow #moodyandbroodingismything @luismonteirophotography @anaitashroffadajania @vogueindia

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Aug 22, 2017 at 5:02am PDT

View this post on Instagram

#throwback to a wonderfulll day under a tree and by the sea ……????????

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Sep 21, 2017 at 3:49am PDT

View this post on Instagram

A very basic "door " pose … ????

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Nov 24, 2017 at 7:36am PST

View this post on Instagram

All in a days work BT’s for @kalyanjewellers_official #muhurat #kalyanmuhuratbrides

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Apr 25, 2018 at 5:49am PDT

View this post on Instagram

Light , shadow and soul ???? #tarunvishwa

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jul 6, 2018 at 8:58am PDT

View this post on Instagram

#tbt ……somewhere in the world ???? ???? ???????????? ???? by the incredible diver/ photographer @luminousdeep

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Mar 29, 2019 at 12:29am PDT

View this post on Instagram

????

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Apr 5, 2019 at 11:05pm PDT

ALSO READ: Salman Khan wishes Katrina Kaif with a dreamy still from Tiger Zinda Hai

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results