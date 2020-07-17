Sonu Sood gives 25000 face shields for Maharashtra police

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has given 25000 face shields to the police personnel in Maharashtra. The state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh took to his Twitter handle to thank the actor for his generous contributions.
“I thank @SonuSood Ji for your generous contribution of giving 25,000 #FaceShields for our police personnel,” Deshmukh tweeted sharing a picture with Sonu Sood.
