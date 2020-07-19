“Stay Six feet apart and be a Baazigar,” says Assam Police as they use Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic pose for message on social distancing

The social media handles of police departments across the country are trying to convey important messages through the use of Bollywood films, celebrities and sometimes even pop culture or popular events.

On Saturday, the Assam Police took to their Instagram handle to convey a strong message about the importance of social distancing in the time of a pandemic. They used a picture of the superstar Shah Rukh khan in his iconic pose where he spreads out both his arms. However, there was a small yet important addition to the picture. The King Khan can be seen wearing a face mask.

The image was captioned with, 'Bas itna sa distance rakhna hai" and they measured the distance between both his palms which is 6 feet, the ideal distance that humans should maintain from each other. “Social Distancing can save lives. Or as @iamsrk would say, "Kabhi kabhi paas aaane ke liye kuch door jaana padta hai, aur door jakar paas aane walon ko Baazigar kehte hai." Stay Six feet apart and be a Baazigar,” they wrote along with the picture.

View this post on Instagram

Social Distancing can save lives. Or as @iamsrk would say, "Kabhi kabhi paas aaane ke liye kuch door jaana padta hai, aur door jakar paas aane walon ko Baazigar kehte hai." Stay Six feet apart and be a Baazigar! #SocialDistancing #IndiaFightsCorona

A post shared by Assam Police (@assampolice) on Jul 18, 2020 at 12:37am PDT

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan’s immigration film with Rajkumar Hirani moves between Punjab and Canada

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results