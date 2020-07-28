Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti reveals why her family is not demanding a CBI enquiry

Currently a section of people have been demanding a CBI enquiry into the demise of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. This has been backed by some Bollywood celebrities and a few politicians as well. While the actor’s family has not spoken about the matter until recently, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti revealed why the family has not demanded a CBI enquiry.
Shweta was responding to a fan of her brother who was encouraging her to 'fight for truth' and seek a CBI probe into the matter. The fan requested Shweta and her family to demand a CBI enquiry and that the entire country will support them. “We were waiting for Mumbai police to finish the investigation and come up with their reports,”she said.
