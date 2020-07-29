Debina Bonnerjee paints the walls of her balcony white giving it a classy transformation

Actress Debina Bonnerjee, who has resumed shooting for Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga, has been spending her off-days constructively by re-doing her balcony. Calling it her ‘current favorite hobby’ the actress has been busy transforming her balcony into an all-white space.

Speaking of the choice of colour, Debina said, “White is considered to be the colour of perfection, which usually has a positive connotation. It’s seen as the most serene of colours that never go out of fashion and never looks stale. I thought of painting not only the wall white but also several items in the balcony such as the vases and bottles. It’s looking very very nice.”

What’s interesting is Debina is not just using any white paint off the market for the project, she is adding a special something to the paint to get the desired texture. “I saw a friend of mine, who lives in Qatar, paint her vases by mixing baking soda and white acrylic color which gave such a nice texture. I really got inspired by her and had to try it myself. I also feel that painting is very therapeutic, it’s a good way to relax, and it allows the mind to focus on one central topic and forget the chaos of the world,” added the actress.

