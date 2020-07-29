Debina Bonnerjee paints the walls of her balcony white giving it a classy transformation

Actress Debina Bonnerjee, who has resumed shooting for Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga, has been spending her off-days constructively by re-doing her balcony. Calling it her ‘current favorite hobby’ the actress has been busy transforming her balcony into an all-white space.
Speaking of the choice of colour, Debina said, “White is considered to be the colour of perfection, which usually has a positive connotation. It’s seen as the most serene of colours that never go out of fashion and never looks stale. I thought of painting not only the wall white but also several items in the balcony such as the vases and bottles. It’s looking very very nice.”
