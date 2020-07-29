Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Ankita Lokhande says ‘truth wins’ and the picture speaks volumes

Yesterday, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty with multiple serious allegations that have left netizens in shock. The details given in the FIR are shocking that also mention that Rhea Chakraborty threatened to leak Sushant Singh Rajput’s medical reports. While the netizens are happy that the FIR has been filed, it is reported that Bihar Police will visit Mumbai to take the investigation further.

If the reports are to be believed, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer will appeal for an anticipatory bail to the Sessions Court or the High Court today. Ankita Lokhande, Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend, took to her Instagram to share a picture that says ‘Truth Wins’. The picture surely speaks volumes and her fellow television celebrities have been sending love to her during these tough times.

Only time will tell how Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case will take a turn from here.

