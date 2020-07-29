Naagin 4 Finale: Nia Sharma shares a stunning selfie with fellow naagins Rashami Desai, Surbhi Jyoti, Adaa Khan

Naagin 4 finale is one of the most anticipated ones and the Nia Sharma, Rashami Desai, and Vijayendra Kumeria starrer show is all set to amaze us. During the lockdown, Ekta Kapoor announced that Naagin 4 will end with a kickass finale and then they will move on to Naagin 5 immediately. Keeping her word, Naagin 4 finale is surely going to be a massive one with the previous Naagins joining Brinda.

Nia Sharma posted a selfie with Rashami Desai, Surbhi Jyoti, and Adaa Khan on her Instagram and the viewers can’t wait to watch what’s in store for them. Bringing the Naagvansh together in the finale, it is only a matter of time where the truth of the old temple unveils and Brinda gets her revenge. The ladies look mesmerizing as usual and we can’t contain our excitement.

Take a look at the picture that Nia Sharma posted.

View this post on Instagram

Naagvansh ???? @imrashamidesai @surbhijyoti @adaakhann

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Jul 28, 2020 at 6:25am PDT

Are you looking forward to watching the Naagins come together for a jaw-dropping finale? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.

