Amitabh Bachchan pays tribute to Amar Singh; says he is filled with grief 

Rajya Sabha MP and former Samajwadi party leader Amar Singh passed away on Saturday. The 64-year-old died following a prolonged illness at a private hospital in Singapore. Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to pay tribute to his close friend Amar Singh.

The Bollywood superstar took to his blog to share a photo of himself with his head bowed down. Along with the photo he shared a Hindi couplet for Singh. “शोक ग्रस्त, मस्तिष्क झुका , प्रार्थनाएँ केवल रहीं, निकट प्राण, सम्बंध निकट, वो आत्मा नहीं रही! (Filled with grief, head bowed. Now, there are only prayers left. We’ve lost a close bond. The soul is no more),” he wrote.

Amar Singh who was once close to the Bachchan family is said to have helped Amitabh Bachchan when his production house Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Ltd was at the brink of bankruptcy. He is also said to have brought Jaya Bachchan into politics.

In February this year, he reached out to Bachchan. "Today is my father’s death anniversary & I got a message for the same from @SrBachchan ji. At this stage of life when I am fighting a battle of life & death I regret for my over reaction against Amit ji & family. God bless them all," he wrote on Twitter.

