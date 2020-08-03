Ayushmann Khurrana and Rochak Kohli have been friends since 8th grade; actor shares college picture on Friendship Day

For Ayushmann Khurrana, friendship is simply priceless. His friends have been pillars of strength for him and he shares a beautiful bond with each one of them. Rochak Kohli, who is a successful composer in Bollywood, is one of Ayushmann's oldest friends and Ayushmann shares the strongest bond with him. Having been friends since 8th grade, Rochak and Ayushmann are friends who are honest with each other and stand by each other no matter what. On this Friendship Day, Ayushmann opens about how his friends have been a true anchor in his life.

He says, “I have known Rochak since my 8th grade. We went to the same school, St. John’s high school in Chandigarh so since the late ’90s. We became friends in school when we discovered that both of us are crazily passionate about music. There were other students also but we shared the common talent of composing and writing songs which was rare for students in the 8th grade.”

In a hilarious throwback photo shared by Ayushmann, Rochak, and he are seen with a band of boys who have shaved their heads for a college play. Ayushmann says, “This picture was clicked during our college play. I think we were getting ready for one of our performances in college – DAV College, Chandigarh. In this picture, we also have other friends – Kumar Saurav, Jaiveer Singh and Mayank Choudhary with his back.”

He adds, “We started this theatre group in college called Aaghaaz and this play was called Kumaraswami for which I was the lead character. For this role, all the boys went bald. We were 10 characters in the play and we all went bald during peak winters in Chandigarh. It was quite crazy!”

Ayushmann and Rochak were always inclined towards creative arts. He says, “Rochak and I have done a lot of plays together. In the first year, we were together in a Greek play Spartacus. In the second year, it was Kumaraswami which is when this picture was clicked and in the third year we were part of Andhayug and my character's name was Ashwathama. Rochak primarily gave music for all of these plays and he also played some characters. He is multi-faceted.”

The star says he is regularly in touch with all his friends, especially Rochak. “We speak almost every second day. He is doing very well for himself. His last two songs are chartbusters – 'Meri Aashiqui' sung by Jubin Nautiyal and his latest track 'Dil Tod Ke' with B Praak. Rochak and I met a day before the lockdown. I was coming back from winning an award for Best Actor Critics for Article 15. We met and celebrated the moment together.”

Staying in touch with his friends has definitely helped him through the lockdown. Ayushmann says, “Human connections are very important. But we've been in touch virtually during this period. Rochak and I have been in touch with our school and college friends too. The best part is that we are from the same school and we are in touch with 40 other boys who are part of our section in St. John's school. I think that’s what makes it easy for you to deal with the adversities. When there is nobody around you physically but, at least, you’re connected via technology which also keeps you going.”

View this post on Instagram

I am blessed to have great friends! My friends have been my pillars of strength. This picture was taken when we were getting ready for a college play. We had started this group called Aaghaaz, the play was called Kumaraswami and I played the lead character. We were a total of 10 boys in the play and all of us went bald during the peak winters in Chandigarh! Rochak and I have always shared a special bond. We were both inclined towards the creative arts. I have known him since the 8th grade. We went to the same school since the late 90’s – St. John’s High School, Chandigarh. We became friends in school when we discovered that both of us are crazily passionate about music. I’m lucky that we clicked and since then we have stayed tight through thick and thin. During a pandemic like this, you realise how important human connections are. Along with Rochak, I am in touch with nearly 40 of my batchmates and I truly consider this as a blessing ???? Here’s wishing each and everyone of you a very Happy Friendship Day! @rochakkohli (Kumar Saurav, Jaiveer Singh and Mayank Choudhary also in the picture)

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on Aug 2, 2020 at 5:14am PDT

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana turns cross-functional athlete for Abhishek Kapoor’s untitled love story

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results