Yeh Hai Chahatein shoots gets cancelled due to heavy rains, Aishwarya Sakhuja requests people to stay indoors

Mumbai has been facing heavy downpour since yesterday and early morning, a landslide was witnessed near Kandivali. The situation has gotten rough and even with the lockdown, a lot of people are required to head to work including the actors who have been shooting relentlessly. The actors have opted for 7 AM shifts to ensure that they are back home before the curfew of 9 PM laid down by the government.

Aishwarya Sakhuja of Yeh Hai Chahatein posted a video of herself where she talks about the traffic clearing after a long wait, only to realize that the shoot has been cancelled. Aishwarya says that it usually takes her an hour or so to reach the sets but today she saw a lot of destruction on the roads including fallen trees and landslide. The actress has asked people to stay indoors to avoid getting stuck in this situation.

