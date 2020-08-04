Sushant Singh Rajput case: Aaditya Thackeray issues a statement; says he has no relation to the matter 

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and son of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Aaditya issued a statement dismissing unverified reports linking him to the death of the actor. He said that this is 'dirty politics' and all the links being established to him are completely false.
“This is dirty politics. People who are jealous of the success and popularity of Maharashtra govt have started this.Some people are unnecessarily flinging mud at me and Thackeray family. This is a result of their frustration due to political failure. This attempt of politicising the dead is a blot on humanity,” he said.
Aaditya said that he has nothing to do with the matter and slammed the personal remarks made on him and his family.
