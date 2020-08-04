Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Grant Thornton, UK-based investigation firm appointed as the forensic auditor

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has been one of the most-talked-about topics while the mystery behind his death remains intact. The late actor’s family had recently filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and 5 other family members for abetment of suicide and fraud. KK Singh, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father has accused Rhea Chakraborty of siphoning off Rs. 15-17 crores from his account.
On the other hand, Sushant’s family and Bihar Government has given a green light for a CBI inquiry.
