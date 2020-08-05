Ajay Devgn wishes his ‘forever and always’ Kajol on her birthday with an adorable picture

Bollywood actress Kajol turns a year older today. Wishes have been pouring in for the actress on social media from fans, friends and family. Ajay Devgn too took to social media to share an adorable picture with Kajol while wishing her.
Ajay, who is usually known to tease Kajol or be sassy with her in his posts, put out a romantic post this time. Sharing a throwback picture where they are seen engaged in conversation happily, Devgn wrote, “Happy returns of the day, forever & always Rose @itsKajolD.”
Happy returns of the day, forever & always ???? @kajol
22 years in real and reel. Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha ???????????????? @kajol
The two were last seen together on screen in the movie Tanhaji which released earlier this year.
