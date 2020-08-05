Ryan Reynolds makes Green Lantern cut of Justice League featuring Tom Cruise

Actor Ryan Reynolds has continued to make fun of his Green Lantern over the years. He doesn't leave a moment to mock the film and he has done it again. This time, he has shared a re-edited version of Green Lantern which crossovers with Justice League.

This was to poke fun at Snyder Cut fans, and Dwayne Johnson after rumours began he was in Zack Snyder's Justice League and Black Adam. The edit includes Tom Cruise as Green Lantern and it is hilarious. The Deadpool star wrote on Twitter, "Here’s the secret Reynolds Cut of GL you all haven’t been waiting for. In order to make it as great as possible we made some judicious cuts."

Here’s the secret Reynolds Cut of GL you all haven’t been waiting for. In order to make it as great as possible we made some judicious cuts. pic.twitter.com/B2tUelctr8

— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 4, 2020

"I’m not playing Hawkman in Black Adam. Although I generally do whatever the hell @TheRock tells me to do," Reynolds said on Tuesday. "I would however love to be in Zack Snyder’s Justice League movie and I’ve heard I may already be in it? #SnyderCut."

Dwayne joined the fun on Twitter and responded, "You ARE playing Hawkman and that’s that. You’re also Deadpool, Green Lantern (when you want because you own the intellectual property), you’re in the Zack Snyder JL movie and you’re also @KevinHart4real’s dad. Like in real life, as per your blood test."

You ARE playing Hawkman and that’s that. You’re also Deadpool, Green Lantern (when you want because you own the intellectual property), you’re in the Zack Snyder JL movie and you’re also @KevinHart4real’s dad. Like in real life, as per your blood test.

— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 4, 2020

While Reynolds' Green Lantern won't be part of Snyder's Justice League, but HBO Max is working on Green Lantern series.

