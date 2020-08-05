Ayesha Shroff shares a major throwback picture of Jackie Shroff and Suresh Oberoi

Actor Jackie Shroff's wife Ayesha Shroff recently posted a throwback picture on her Twitter handle. The picture was of a much younger Jackie Shroff and Suresh Oberoi.
Jackie Shroff and Suresh Oberoi shared the screen in the film Parinda. Sharing the old picture, Ayesha asked Vivek Oberoi to show the picture to his father. Take a look:
Hi Vivek! Share this with your dad❤️ @vivekoberoi pic.twitter.com/YBbsKBP5GK
— Ayesha Shroff (@AyeshaShroff) August 5, 2020
Ayesha Shroff often shares pictures of her kids Tiger and Krishna while they chill at home. A few weeks back, Krishna Shroff flew to Australia to be with her boyfriend Eban Hyams.
On the work front, Jackie Shroff will be seen in Mumbai Saga, Sooryavanshi and Radhe:Your Most Wanted Bhai.
