Ayesha Shroff shares a major throwback picture of Jackie Shroff and Suresh Oberoi

Actor Jackie Shroff's wife Ayesha Shroff recently posted a throwback picture on her Twitter handle. The picture was of a much younger Jackie Shroff and Suresh Oberoi.

Jackie Shroff and Suresh Oberoi shared the screen in the film Parinda. Sharing the old picture, Ayesha asked Vivek Oberoi to show the picture to his father. Take a look:

Hi Vivek! Share this with your dad❤️ @vivekoberoi pic.twitter.com/YBbsKBP5GK

— Ayesha Shroff (@AyeshaShroff) August 5, 2020

Ayesha Shroff often shares pictures of her kids Tiger and Krishna while they chill at home. A few weeks back, Krishna Shroff flew to Australia to be with her boyfriend Eban Hyams.

Meanwhile, Jackie Shroff recently returned to Mumbai after being stuck at their farmhouse close to Pune. The actor is now spending the quarantine with his wife and son Tiger.

On the work front, Jackie Shroff will be seen in Mumbai Saga, Sooryavanshi and Radhe:Your Most Wanted Bhai.

