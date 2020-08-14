Sonu Sood to fly 39 kids from Philippines to New Delhi for liver transplant surgery

Actor Sonu Sood has been on the mission of helping out people in distress ever since the nationwide lockdown was announced in March. By now everyone is aware of his work and are actively looking up to the actor when in need. On Thursday, Sood announced that he will arrange travel of 39 children from the Philippines to New Delhi for their liver transplant surgery.

Reportedly, several underprivileged children from the Philippines suffering from liver disease called biliary atresia have not been able to fly to Delhi for a surgery due to the pandemic. All the 39 kids who will be flown in to India are between the age group of one to five. Let's save these precious lives. Will get them to India in the next two days. Lining up for these 39 angels. Pack their bags,” Sood said in a tweet.

Let’s save these precious lives.

Will get them to India in the next two days.

Lining up for these 39 angels.

Pack their bags. ✈️ https://t.co/oY700MN4B2

— sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 13, 2020

Sonu Sood started his mission of helping people back in April when he started arranging transportation for migrant labourers who were stranded in cities away from their hometown. The actor along with his team then rolled out a toll free number and WhatsApp helpline to connect with stranded workers. Sood also launched an app to support workers in finding job opportunities in various sectors across the country.

