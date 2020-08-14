Amitabh Bachchan steps out of his house for the first time after COVID-19 recovery to plant a sapling in his mother’s memory

Actor Amitabh Bachchan returned home over two weeks ago after undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a Mumbai hospital. The actor who keeps updating his fans and followers about his life through social media recently spoke about a Gulmohar tree that he had planted 44 years ago in his home, Prateeksha.

Amitabh Bachchan also spoke about planting another sapling in memory of his late mother. "This large ‘gulmohar’ tree was planted as a sapling by me when we got our first house Prateeksha in 1976 .. the recent storm brought it down .. but yesterday on my Mother’s birthday Aug 12th I replanted a fresh new Gulmohar tree in her name .. at the same spot !”

He took to his blog and wrote about his mother and her love for plants and gardens. “Ma loved flowers and gardens and wherever we shifted residence she would surround us all with the most beautiful gardens and flowers of the new environ .. she wanted fresh flowers each day in the house .. particularly so in her room .. the rose being her most favourite ..” he wrote.

“much before her marriage to my Father, Ma had for a while taught in a prominent College in erstwhile Punjab, before partition .. and the students of her class would wait in the corridor .. waiting for her to pass by so they could admire the sari she was wearing and to savour the whiff of her fragrance as she walked by … the ‘essence and uniqueness’ of Ma,” he further wrote.

