Social vice is the villain of John Abraham’s Gorkha regiment story, says writer Aseem Arrora

Last year, John Abraham starred in Batla House, Romeo Akbar Walter, and madcap comedy Pagalpanti. This year, he was supposed to have two releases – Mumbai Saga and Satyameva Jayate. Since the pandemic has hit showbiz, every film has been delayed. Meanwhile, the actor has several projects in the pipeline. One of the stories that he is planning to tell is the Gorkha Regiment story.
John Abraham has earlier gone on record to confirm that the project is indeed happening.
Meanwhile, John has two projects that are yet to be completed – Mumbai Saga and Satyameva Jayate.
