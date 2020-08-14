Siddhant Chaturvedi shares an 8-year-old video of him dancing with Sushant Singh Rajput on 'Chikni Chameli'; demands CBI enquiry

On Thursday, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi who shot to fame with his role as MC Sher in the 2019 film Gully Boy shared a throwback video featuring Sushant Singh Rajput. The video was from the time when he won a National Talent Hunt in 2012 which marked the beginning of his journey to becoming an actor.

In the video, it can be seen that after being announced the winner by actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Sushant Singh Rajput he broke out into an impromptu jig with Sushant on the song 'Chikni Chameli'. Along with the video, Siddhant wrote, "Jeeta main, nache hum dono… mera confidence uske baad ufff! Us raat soye nahi main aur mera parivaar… mera naam goonja stage pe, wo bhi Sushant Singh Rajput ki awaaz mein! wah! Mummy Papa ko laga ki kuch toh baat hogi mujh mein bhi… CA chhoro beta, hero bante hain! Permission mil gai (I was the winner but both of us danced. Me and my family didn't sleep all night that day. My name was announced on stage and that too in the voice of Sushant Singh Rajput. My parents thought there must be something in me… let your CA course be, let's be a hero. I got permission)."

Two months ago after hearing about the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, Siddhant shared a picture from the National Talent Hunt day where he is seen posing with Jacqueline and Sushant. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Ye photo bohot khaas hai, socha tha ki jab phir kabhi milengey toh dikhaunga aur poochunga- "Aap ko yaad hai?! Main wahi ladka hun. Yanhi se mera safar shuru hua tha, aur app usme hamesh rahenger bhai."

Few hours after posting the video, Siddhant took to his Instagram stories and demanded a CBI enquiry for the late actor.

