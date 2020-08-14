Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and other Bollywood celebrities demand CBI enquiry for Sushant Singh Rajput

Exactly two months ago, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. The actor was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai and did not leave behind any note. While the case is being investigated from all possible angles by the police, a section of people have been demanding a CBI enquiry. Several celebrities too joined this moment which has gained momentum on social media.
On Thursday, several Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handle demanding a CBI enquiry into the death of the late actor. Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Mouni Roy, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sooraj Pancholi, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra were some of the Bollywood celebrities who took to their Instagram stories and extended their support in the ongoing moment of demanding a CBI enquiry.
In July, Sushant's father filed a case in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty for abetment of suicide and other charges. After the FIR, the Patna police got involved in the case along with Mumbai Police. However, after a turf war broke out, the Centre allowed for the case to be transferred to the CBI. However, a decision on the same by the apex court is pending.
