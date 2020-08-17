Star Wars’ Obi-Wan Kenobi series for Disney+ starring Ewan McGregor to reportedly begin production in September

Actor Ewan McGregor will star in the highly anticipated Star Wars series on Obi-Wan Kenobi that will air on Disney +. The filming did not begin earlier this year due to the pandemic. But, it seems like the production will finally happen from September onwards.
The report also suggested that The Mandalorian will begin shooting from October.
