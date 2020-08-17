Throwback: Sidharth Shukla’s fitness mantra is the perfect way to begin your week!

Sidharth Shukla is undoubtedly one of the fittest and the most-good looking actors in the television industry and his massive fandom is the proof of his popularity. His social media posts tend to go viral in no time for all the right reasons. After winning Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla has been in two music videos and they have managed to break the internet as usual. Apart from being a great actor, Sidharth Shukla is also a great fitness enthusiast and in a throwback video, he is seen talking about how he maintains his fitness.
Take a look at the video shared by one of his fan pages.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by sidnaaz (@sidnaaaz2020) on Aug 15, 2020 at 7:56pm PDT
On the work front, there has been no news regarding Sidharth’s future project so far.
Also Read: Sidharth Shukla reminisces about his childhood days as he wishes everyone on Janmashtami
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply