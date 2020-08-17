Throwback: Sidharth Shukla’s fitness mantra is the perfect way to begin your week!

Sidharth Shukla is undoubtedly one of the fittest and the most-good looking actors in the television industry and his massive fandom is the proof of his popularity. His social media posts tend to go viral in no time for all the right reasons. After winning Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla has been in two music videos and they have managed to break the internet as usual. Apart from being a great actor, Sidharth Shukla is also a great fitness enthusiast and in a throwback video, he is seen talking about how he maintains his fitness.

He says that he avoids using electronic devices since they tend to distract. So, he makes sure to leave his phone and other gadgets behind before he begins his workout. He further revealed a few fitness tips talking about how one can better themselves when it comes to their workout regime and routines. Just a few days back, Sidharth had posted a throwback shirtless picture from the gym and the fans are still not over how hot he looked in it.

Take a look at the video shared by one of his fan pages.

On the work front, there has been no news regarding Sidharth’s future project so far.

