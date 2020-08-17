Shabana Azmi recalls father Kaifi Azmi’s words on her decision to become an actor

On Sunday, actress Shabana Azmi took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback picture of herself posing with her father Kaifi Azmi. Sharing the picture she recalled her father's reaction to her decision to become an actor.

Sharing the black-and-white picture, Shabana Azmi recalled her father's words when she asked him if we would support her decision to become an actor. "#BaapBetiJodi when I asked my father #KaifiAzmi if he would my decision to become an actor he said, "I will support you in whatever you choose to do. If you want to become a shoemaker ( a mochi) I will support you provided you tell yourself that you will try to become the best mochi in the business". It was one of life’s many lessons he taught me," she wrote.

Shabana Azmi made her film debut in 1974 film Ankur directed by Shyam Benegal. She even won her first National Award for Best Actress for her debut film. She later went on to win four more National Awards for her performance in Arth, Khandhar, Paar and Godmother.

She has acted in more than one hundred Hindi films, both in the mainstream as well as in Parallel Cinema.

