Harshad Chopda pays tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, dances on ‘Ik Vaari Aa’ for Star Parivaar’s Ganeshotsav celebrations

Harshad Chopda was Sushant Singh Rajput’s first co-star from Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil. The actors played brothers on the show and Sushant was the younger sibling with his character being named Preet. Harshad Chopda has worked for a good two years with him on the show and as a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput, he will be dancing to one of his famous tracks from Raabta.

In a small promo that Star Plus posted, Harshad Chopda is seen replicating Sushant Singh Rajput’s look from the song ‘Sweetheart’ from Kedarnath. Harshad is seen grooving to ‘Ik Vaari Aa’ and the performance is surely going to leave the audience emotional. The performance is going to air this Sunday at the Star Parivaar Ganeshotsav celebration where a lot of other celebrities from the channel will be performing on various songs including the devotional ones.

Take a look at the promo.

View this post on Instagram

Ik vaari aa bhi ja yaara…… Harshad Chopda pays a wonderful tribute to #SushantSinghRajput with this performance! #StarParivaarGaneshotsav 2020, 23rd August at 8pm on StarPlus and Disney+ Hotstar. @harshad_chopda @sonu_sood @theshilpashetty @dreamgirlhemamalini

A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus) on Aug 19, 2020 at 5:34am PDT

Harshad Chopda, in an exclusive conversation with, had said that he has been thinking about Sushant Singh Rajput a lot more than he did in the past years.

