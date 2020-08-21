Kareena Kapoor Khan calls Rishi Kapoor’s death a terrible tragedy, says Saif Ali Khan misses him more

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 after his prolonged battle with cancer. Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was in attendance at his funeral, said recently that his death has been a terrible tragedy.

Speaking to Filmfare magazine, Kareena Kapoor Khan remembered her uncle and said, "It's been a terrible tragedy. Like me Chintu uncle was a Virgo. He too believed in saying things as they were. If he loved your performance, he'd tell you so."

She added, "If he hated your performance, he'd say he didn't like it. Saif misses him a lot more because he connected with him on another level. They believed they were similar actors. Unfortunately, I never had the opportunity to work with him."

Recently, Kareena and Saif announced they are having their second baby.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next star in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The film has been pushed to Christmas 2021.

