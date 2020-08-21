Preity Zinta captures 22-years of her career in a 30-second video; says ‘Dreams do come true’

It has been 22-years since actress Preity Zinta has been entertaining the audience. The actress made a stunning debut in the year 1998 with the film Dil Se. The film directed by Mani Ratnam also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala. Even though she had a screen time of about 20 minutes she got noticed and was offered several other projects.

On this day, 22-years ago Dil Se was released. Preity Zinta took to her social media handles and posted a 30-second video capturing photographic glimpses from her films over the years. Sharing the video, she wrote, “When I started my career I was an immature wide eyed kid who didn’t know where I was going or what I would be. I just knew that I had to work hard, never give up & seize every moment. Today when I look back I’m grateful for all the people & all the experiences – good & bad that shaped my future & made my journey so incredible & memorable. A BIG THANK YOU ????to all my directors, my co-stars & my fans for making me who I am today. Dreams do come true so never stop believing in yourself. If I can do it so can you ❤️ #22yearsofPZ #Grateful #Blessed #Thankyou #Ting #Movies”

Preity Zinta had her major breakthrough with the film Kya Kehna which dealt with teenage pregnancy and single motherhood, which was not much spoken about back then. The film was a massive success at the box office. She was later seen in films like Mission Kashmir, Dil Chahta Hai, Koi…Mil Gaya, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Lakshya and several others.

Preity Zinta was last seen in the film Bhaiaji Superhit that was released in 2019. She is currently in America, spending the lockdown with her husband and family.

