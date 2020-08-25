Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samir Onkar, Sachin Tyagi, Swati Chitnis test positive for COVID-19

The shoots for television shows have continued with utmost care so far but the cases of Coronavirus can only be prevented to a certain extent. There have been reports of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Samir Onkar, Sachin Tyagi, and Swati Chitnis testing positive for COVID-19. The show has seen a change of track in the recent episodes and now, all the three actors have quarantined at home, hoping for a quick recovery. The actors and producer have released statements regarding the same and the fans are constantly sending across love and good wishes to them.

The producer, Rajan Shahi has released a statement that confirms the reports and it says, “Actors Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Samir Onkar, who are an integral part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, have tested positive for COVID-19, but the three of them are asymptomatic. Due to safety reasons, they are in-home quarantine. BMC had advised them for the same as they were showing no symptoms. Immediately, the entire on-crew team was isolated and tested. Four crew members have now tested positive. The BMC has been informed and the entire set has been sanitized and fumigated. Currently, all of them are receiving medical attention in-home quarantine. We are constantly in touch with them as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all safety and precautionary measures are adhered to.”

Samir Onkar took to his Instagram to confirm the news and Sachin Tyagi also ensured that he is quarantined at home and is taking good care of his diet. Swati Chitnis has also said that she is asymptomatic and is recovering fast. Here’s wishing these celebs a speedy recovery.

