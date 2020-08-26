Sara Ali Khan is back to the first love of her life

The COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on the entertainment industry of India bringing it to a halt for months. However, now the industry is getting back on its feet with several resuming shooting. Actors like Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ranbir Kapoor have already resumed shooting. Now, actress Sara Ali Khan has also resumed shooting for her upcoming projects.

Sara took to her Instagram story to share the news of her getting back to work. She shared the picture of the camera and called it the first love of her life. Sara wrote, “Finally back to the first love of my life” followed by a heart emoticon. Sara Ali Khan was in Goa along with her mother and brother from the past several weeks and returned recently to get back to work.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the film Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan. She will be next seen in Varun Dhawan starrer Coolie No 1 which is the remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer of the same name. Sara has also been roped in for Aanand L Rai’s upcoming film Atrangi Re which also features Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

