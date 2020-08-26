Sadak 2: Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt feature in new stills

Disney+ Hotstar, in June, announced a slate of films that will be releasing on their digital streaming platform in their new section called the Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex. Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is returning to direction with Sadak 2 starring Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Pooja Bhatt.

The makers have unveiled a series of pictures from the sets of the film. Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt are captured in candid moments in this upcoming film.

On August 6, Alia announced that the film will premiere on August 28.

Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, the movie also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Makarand Deshpande, Gulshan Grover, Priyanka Bose, Mohan Kapur, and Akshay Anand. Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex & Fox Star Studios presents a Vishesh Films Production Sadak 2, produced by Mukesh Bhatt.

