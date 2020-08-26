Halle Berry Is Confident In The Courtroom

Halle Berry has a history of unpleasant custody battles – there were some nasty accusations when she split with model Gabriel Aubry, the father of her now 12 year old daughter Nahla. When she was married to her son Maceo’s dad, French actor Olivier Martinez, they all planned to move to France, but Aubry put a stop to it. He wanted access to his daughter. Halle and Olivier lasted 2 years, and divorced in 2015. They shared custody of Maceo, but Olivier was forced to stay in LA to be close to his son. Most of his work is in France, but Olivier seemed to choose his son over his career. Halle and Olivier have a new court date to make custody decisions about Maceo – we bet Olivier is hoping to take Maceo, now 6, to France for a visit -will Halle allow this – especially in a pandemic? Halle seems confident about the outcome – she’s representing herself in court – no lawyer.

Above, Love this photo of Olivier introducing Maceo to Mickey Rourke in Beverly Hills

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results