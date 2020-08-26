It’s A Sweet Life For Paris Hilton’s Pampered Pets

Paris Hilton turned up in Hollywood with yet another new puppy this week. She’s notorious for having an extensive assortment of small dogs. Fortunately, she doesn’t forget about the others each time a new one appears. They are equally spoiled rotten. The whole pack is living happily together in a 300 sq ft two story Spanish villa style doggie mansion built on her property. The doghouse has a gated yard with a patio, air-conditioning and heat, and designer dog beds inside. Paris says it cost $350,000. Of course, much of the time, Paris invites the whole pack into HER home to play.

Top photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Bottom photo: Instagram

