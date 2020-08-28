“Kangana Ranaut asked me to have cocaine” – Adhyayan Suman

After Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) filed a case against Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection to drug angle being reported in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, actress Kangana Ranaut offered to help NCB. “If narcotics Control Bureau enters Bullywood, many A-listers will be behind bars, if blood tests are conducted many shocking revelations will happen. Hope @PMOIndia under swatchh Bharat mission cleanses the gutter called Bullywood,” she wrote on Twitter.

Soon after the tweet, Bollywood Hungama’s 2016 interview with Kangana Ranaut’s former boyfriend Adhyayan Suman went viral on social media. The actor had a sit-down interview where he spoke about his past relationship and what he went through. In the old interview, Adhyayan had claimed that the actress used to do drugs. “I did hash with Kangana Ranaut 4-5 times. Yes, she asked me to take cocaine,” he said.

He further added, “I said no, I don’t want to do it. I didn’t see her doing cocaine regularly, but she did have hash regularly.”

When asked whether Kangana Ranaut would refute the claims, Suman said, “Fair enough. She would anyways refute it, she will not accept it. If her conscience is clear, she should accept what I’m saying. If not, she can counter it and this can go on.”

Earlier this week, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to mention that, “I was still a minor my mentor turned tormentor used to spike my drinks and sedate me to prevent me from going to cops, when I became successful and got entry in to the most famous film parties I was exposed to the most shocking and sinister world and drugs,debauchery and mafia.”

In another tweet, she said, “Most popular drug in the film industry is cocaine, it is used in almost all house parties it’s very expensive but in the beginning when you go to the houses of high and mighty it’s given free, MDMA crystals are mixed in water and at times passed on to you without your knowledge.”

Narcotics Control Bureau registered a case under Sections 20 (b) 28, 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act against Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Jaya Saha, Sushant's co-manager Shruti Modi, and Gaurav Arya.

