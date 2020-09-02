Yash Raj Films to produce Tiger Shroff’s Rambo for Rohit Dhawan and Siddharth Anand?

Some days back, it was revealed that Rohit Dhawan has replaced Siddharth Anand as the director for the official Indian adaptation of the Hollywood cult franchise, Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo. The Hindi version will be led by Tiger Shroff, who is all charged up to step into his idol’s shoes. Bollywood Hungama has now exclusively learnt that the Rambo remake will be produced by the number one production house of India, Yash Raj Films.

“Siddharth Anand had the rights of Rambo for a while now and always had the plans of spinning a desi version with Tiger. However, the film kept getting delayed, first due to War and then due to his upcoming venture Pathan which is a battle royal between Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Sid has a deal with YRF and with not enough time in his hands to direct Rambo, he decided to partner with YRF to spin a franchise with Tiger Shroff,” a source told Bollywood Hungama. Sid has already signed a multi-film deal with the production house and the association on Rambo has just strengthened their bond further. “It will be a co-production of YRF and Sid, with the latter being involved in script and other creative aspects of the film too. The studio is in talks with Rohit to helm the franchise, however the young director is yet to sign on for the film.”

The source also shared that there is a lot of time before Rambo goes on the floors as Tiger will wrap up a two films including Heropanti 2 before moving on to Rambo. “The earliest it can go on the floors is by the end of 2021, as even Rohit has to finish his next family entertainer with Kartik Aaryan, which kicks off in February. Only after that will he move on to Rambo,” the source shared. Rambo is Sid and Tiger’s baby, which is the reason why both have partnered with the best in business, Yash Raj Films for the actioner. “After War, even YRF wanted to work with Tiger again, considering that he is one of the most bankable action stars in today’s time. Sid is tied up with too many things, and hence decided to pass on the baton to Rohit Dhawan, who is his friend. Next one year will be consumed in Pathan, following which he will move on to scripting War 2.”

Like the original, even Desi Rambo will be a multi-film franchise, with some unheard action scenes mounted on a huge scale. “It’s a massive franchise, no doubts. However, this one won’t be a part of YRF Project 50. The announcement will be made next year only once the director and script is locked. Right now it’s in the early stage of discussion.” In the other news, YRF Project 50 announcement is expected to be made on September 27.

Also Read: SCOOP: Ajay Devgn’s next with Yash Raj Films to be a part of a SUPERHERO franchise?

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results