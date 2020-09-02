Disha Patani joins ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’ trend with a hilarious rap video 

Actress Disha Patani couldn’t keep away from joining in the 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' trend and shared a video on Instagram where she enacted the dialogue and asked her pets- who was in the kitchen.

Disha Patani took to her social media account to share the video and was seen enjoying her time with her pets- Bella, and Goku. She captioned the video as, "#rasodemaikauntha" with an investigative emoticon.

On the work front, Disha Patani will next star in Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai alongside Salman Khan followed by Ek Villain 2 reuniting with Mohit Suri after Malang.

