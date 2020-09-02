Shweta Singh Kirti shares pictures of Sushant Singh Rajput dancing to ‘Tu Cheez Badi’

Shweta Singh Kirti, needless to say, has been missing her brother Sushant Singh Rajput dearly and keeps sharing throwback pictures and videos of the late actor. While the Central Bureau of Investigation has been looking into the case with utmost dedication, the family is rooting for the agency to get them their due justice. The prime suspect, Rhea Chakraborty’s interview went viral in no time but the family has also retaliated and responded to her claims.

Taking to her Instagram Shweta Singh Kirti shared pictures of Sushant Singh Rajput dancing to the tunes of ‘Tu Cheez Badi’ on the wedding anniversary celebrations of their sister Nitu Singh and her husband. She wrote, “Bhai and I in May of 2014. We were dancing to the tune of “Tu Cheez Badi hai mast mast” after 20 long years on the occasion of wedding anniversary of Rani Di and Jiju. #MissYouBhai #MyBrotherTheBest”

Take a look at her post.

Bhai and I in May of 2014. We were dancing to the tune of “Tu Cheez Badi hai mast mast” after 20 long years on the occasion of wedding anniversary of Rani Di and Jiju. #MissYouBhai #MyBrotherTheBest

