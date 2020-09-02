Sonam Kapoor watches Tenet at London theatre, praises Dimple Kapadia’s performance

Cinema halls in many countries have opened up amid the coronavirus outbreak. Actor Sonam Kapoor, who is in London with her husband Anand Ahuja, stepped out to watch Christopher Nolan's Tenet in theatre in London. Not only was she excited about the film, but she also praised Dimple Kapadia's performance.
Sharing her experience on social media, Sonam Kapoor wrote, "So I went to watch @tenetfilm in the cinema today. Firstly the incredible experience of watching a film on the big screen is unparalleled. Secondly to watch the luminous Dimple Kapadia in the film gave me goosebumps. Nothing compares to cinema, the big screen, and its magic. Nothing."
So I went to watch @tenetfilm in the cinema today. Firstly the incredible experience of watching a film on the big screen is unparalleled. Secondly to watch the luminous Dimple Kapadia in the film gave me goosebumps. Nothing compares to cinema, the big screen and its magic. Nothing.
