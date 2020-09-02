Sonam Kapoor watches Tenet at London theatre, praises Dimple Kapadia’s performance

Cinema halls in many countries have opened up amid the coronavirus outbreak. Actor Sonam Kapoor, who is in London with her husband Anand Ahuja, stepped out to watch Christopher Nolan's Tenet in theatre in London. Not only was she excited about the film, but she also praised Dimple Kapadia's performance.

Sharing her experience on social media, Sonam Kapoor wrote, "So I went to watch @tenetfilm in the cinema today. Firstly the incredible experience of watching a film on the big screen is unparalleled. Secondly to watch the luminous Dimple Kapadia in the film gave me goosebumps. Nothing compares to cinema, the big screen, and its magic. Nothing."

View this post on Instagram

So I went to watch @tenetfilm in the cinema today. Firstly the incredible experience of watching a film on the big screen is unparalleled. Secondly to watch the luminous Dimple Kapadia in the film gave me goosebumps. Nothing compares to cinema, the big screen and its magic. Nothing. ???? ????

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on Aug 30, 2020 at 12:00pm PDT

Directed by Christopher Nolan, Tenet is one of the first films to release in theatres since the COVID-19 outbreak. It stars John David Washington and Robert Pattinson in lead roles. Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Clemence Poesy, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh star in key roles.

ALSO READ: Get The Look: Embrace Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s pop eyes and pastel princess vibe, here’s how

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results