Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: The new promo reveals the theme for Amitabh Bachchan’s show!

2020 as a year, has been etched in everyone’s minds, for all the wrong reasons. Given the pandemic, everyone has faced setbacks. However, it’s for us to decide how to overcome these setbacks and march ahead. The will and determination to move forward comes from within, and this year, the 12th Season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) gears up for the most celebrated comeback with the thought – Jo Bhi Ho, Setback Ka Jawaab Comeback Se Do.

Since its inception, KBC has been celebrating the human spirit and the never-give-up attitude. Just like KBC, as a show, makes a comeback amidst the current pandemic, the campaign of this season brings forth relatable examples, through humane stories, which inspire and encourage people to make a greater comeback in life. Conceptualized and written by Nitesh Tiwari & Nikhil Mehrotra, the campaign is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, and it touches a raw nerve.

With the season 12 of KBC on the anvil, the iconic brand synonymous with the show – Mr Amitabh Bachchan – is also gearing up to welcome and applaud contestants from across the country. This is the year of change, and a remarkable participation during the digital auditions of the show only reinstates the commitment and popularity the show enjoys.

Nitesh Tiwari, director of the KBC campaign says, “I am grateful for the trust that Sony puts in me each year for the KBC campaigns. This year is of course very different and challenging for all of us is every aspect. But it has been a year of learning and exploring avenues that probably weren’t thought of, paving the path for something meaningful. Which leads us to the insight that there is a spark somewhere in each one of us that keeps us going, notwithstanding the obstacles, however big or small. The idea of this campaign is to reignite the spark and inspire people to move ahead in life.”

