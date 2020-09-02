Arjun Kapoor in talks for Shah Rukh Khan’s next production on Muzaffarpur shelter mass abuse?

Shah Rukh Khan last acted in the 2018 flick Zero after which he hasn’t officially announced which film he’s doing next. However, his production house Red Chillies Entertainment has been churning out projects at regular intervals. Last year, it produced the hit suspense thriller, Badla. Earlier this year, it came on board as presenter for Sanjay Mishra-starrer Kaamyaab. It is producing Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Bob Biswas. In the web space, it unveiled two web series – Bard Of Blood and Betaal. A few weeks back, it also released a web film, Class Of '83, starring Bobby Deol.

A few months back, it was reported that Shah Rukh Khan has greenlighted one more project. According to reports, it is inspired from the shocking Muzaffarpur shelter mass abuse case of 2018. It has now come to light that actor Arjun Kapoor is in talks for this project. A source says, “The talks have been going on with him since some time. If Arjun bags the part, he’ll play the lead role of the cop investigating the case. It’s a well-written and well fleshed out part and the team at Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment feel that Arjun is apt for the role.”

If the actor comes on board, it’ll turn out to be the first time that Arjun and SRK will collaborate on a project. It will be directed by Pulkit, who earlier made the 2017 thriller Maroon, starring Manav Kaul and also the acclaimed series Bose: Dead/Alive, starring Rajkummar Rao as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

This film is based on a shocking case where in a instances of rape were reported from a shelter home in Muzzafarpur, Bihar, that was run by an NGO called ‘Sewa Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti’. It was found that out of 42 inmates living at the shelter, 34 of them were sexually abused. The head of this NGO, Brajesh Thakur, was declared prime accused. In February 2020, the Delhi High Court sentenced him to rigorous life imprisonment.

Also Read: SCOOP: Shah Rukh Khan to CLASH with John Abraham in Pathan?

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results