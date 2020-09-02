Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer reveals about Sushant Singh Rajput’s huge insurance policy

Every day, new revelations are coming to light in relation to the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput. Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde has revealed about an alleged huge insurance policy.
Speaking to CNN-News 18, the lawyer said, “If a person has a huge life insurance policy, should his death be declared a suicide or some other reason to enjoy the benefits of the policy? Statement of the people residing in the house reveals that his family was continuously informed. Right from the time the door was being opened, to the time when instructions were given to knock out the door, to the time when they saw the body hanging; IPS OP Singh was giving instructions as well. His family knew everything. I assure you she left the house because Sushant had asked her to. Rhea is being maliciously accused by the family.”
Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 after he was found hanging at his Bandra apartment.
