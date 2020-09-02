The real reason why Maneesh Sharma and not Ali Abbas Zafar is directing Salman Khan’s Tiger 3

Bollywood Hungama has been constantly consistent in giving exclusive updates about YRF’s Project 50, which marks the 50 years of the prestigious banner. We were among the first to reveal that Aditya Chopra is taking the Tiger franchise forward with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, and with Maneesh Sharma on board as the director, he is planning to mount the film on a humongous budget of Rs 350 crore, thereby making the biggest Bollywood action film till date. During the 2019 Eid release, Bharat, Ali Abbas Zafar had confirmed that he will be collaborating with Salman on Tiger 3 and has cracked an exciting idea too for the same. Soon after, the reports started flowing in that Ali will no longer direct Tiger 3, however there was no reason given out by anyone.
We have now exclusively got hands at the behind the scene story of what went behind building Tiger 3. “Ali Abbas Zafar is one of the biggest directors in today’s time and but obviously, after delivering a blockbuster in Tiger Zinda Hai, Adi and Salman were both keen to have him back on board as the director. In-fact, Ali had even started working on the script of Tiger 3, taking forward an idea that Aditya Chopra had presented to him. Adi believes Ali is among the most promising directors of Hindi cinema in today's time,” a source told Bollywood Hungama on condition of anonymity. However, soon, Adi was informed that Ali is working on developing multiple scripts at the moment, including Mr. India, Katrina Kaif’s superhero film and also concentrating on projects for his production house. “Adi was clear on the fact that Tiger 3 will not just be the biggest film of his production house, but also the biggest that Bollywood has seen till date. He had a particular vision for the franchise and to translate that to spectacle, he wanted Ali to give 100% dedication to Tiger 3 for a period of 2 to 3 years, which included scripting, pre-production, post-production and finally the release. Adi doesn't believe in the idea of multiple films at same point of time,” the source informed ahead.
Adi and his entire team have been personally looking into all the scripts that are being made under YRF Project 50, and Tiger is his baby, considering that it’s his story that’s being
worked on. “The action scenes aside, which will be humongous to say the least, being the last part of the franchise, Tiger 3 has a strong emotional core too, which has impressed Salman, Katrina and Adi the most.” The film is slated to go on the floors around February next year and will be shot across the globe. The pre-production work has already begun. An official announcement is expected on September 27.
