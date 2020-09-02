Kareena Kapoor Khan is all smiles as she shoots with her favourite co-star

Kareena Kapoor Khan has recently completed 20 years in the industry and has had quite a few iconic roles in her bag. Being one of the most iconic divas, she was last seen in Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. The actress has recently started shooting since the leniencies were placed during the lockdown and has been sharing a few glimpses here and there with her team.

She recently took to her Instagram to share a fun Boomerang with her favourite co-star and it is a dream-come-true for all the dog lovers out there. Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen hugging Leo the pug and her caption game is only getting stronger with each post. She wrote, “Shooting with my fav co-star L̶e̶o̶ ̶D̶i̶ ̶C̶a̶p̶r̶i̶o̶ my Leo ????❤️❤️”. Take a look at it.

View this post on Instagram

Shooting with my fav co-star L̶e̶o̶ ̶D̶i̶ ̶C̶a̶p̶r̶i̶o̶ my Leo ????❤️❤️

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Aug 31, 2020 at 3:07am PDT

Kareena Kapoor Khan has recently announced her second pregnancy with husband Saif Ali Khan.

